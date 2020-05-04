New York family finds fun in BINGO during the quarantine

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A New York family has been playing bingo to fight boredom during the pandemic stay-at-home order. They host the event every night online, with each night having a different theme, homemade set decorations, and music.

“Welcome builders!” It’s bingo night at the Mastriano house in Stony Brook!

“Five words in a row is what you need on your board!”But it’s not your typical church hall game, it’s virtual!

“Tonight is our 42nd night in a row!” Joseph and Laura Mastriano.. and their kids Maddie and Joseph, came up with the idea when the coronavirus forced people indoors, each night has a different theme.

“Sports night, Disney, superhero.” An idea that came naturally for mom Laura, because she’s an event planner! She works all day on the set, for players to log on every night at 7:30, on her Facebook live.

“They’re finding something to wear that matches the theme, so they’re like spending the whole day doing everything so they’re ready for bingo!” The Mastrianos estimate about 100 players each night.

“We have a family in New Jersey who has relatives in Florida and Georgia and they’re all playing together watching this and they’re talking on the chat which is exciting!”

The ultimate goal for people to take part in some family fun, and get a little break from our current reality. “To simply provide smiles and some fun together with everyone, a land called bingo!”

For those interested in joining Laura and her family in some fun you can find all the activities on Facebook or by clicking HERE.