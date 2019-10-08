Newborn Portraits: Leave it to the pros!

(NBC News) — Lisa DellaBella loves babies, and she practices the art of taking pictures of them. The Boynton Beach, Florida photographer just attended her third weekend-long workshop on how to properly photograph newborns.

“There’s always a spotter nearby,” she says.

At first glance, the newborn prop setup looks pretty simple, but professional newborn photographers say it is anything but. There is a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to keep your baby safe during a photoshoot.

“How to soothe the baby, how to wrap, how to pose them in buckets and bowls, and make sure you are always supporting their head and neck,” DellaBella explains.

She’s sounding the warning about trying to position a baby by yourself or using a photographer who is not specialized or trained.

