Breaking News
Officials confirm two new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita Co.
1  of  26
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Broken Chains Freedom Church Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy River Bend Nature Center Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge
Newsfeed Now

Alabama beaches closed by order of the governor

Newsfeed Now

by: Debbie Williams

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Thursday was the last day to enjoy Alabama beaches. By order of Governor Kay Ivey both public and private beaches will be closed at least through April 5th and probably longer.

The order came at the request of the coastal mayors and the Baldwin County Commission.

“All the beaches are closed public and private.” Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft called it a tough decision that could save lives. “We can recover financially hopefully but you can’t recover from some of this other stuff if you are elderly and get terminally ill.”

With large Spring Break crowds ignoring the health risks of Covid 19 and no way to control the crowds, mayors in Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Dauphin Island and the County Commission requested the Governor shut down public access but, she went one step further shutting down all the beaches both public and private.

“I believe it’s got to be done to stop this virus,” said Noreen Kendale who makes a living renting beach houses.

The beaches will be closed at least until April 6th and likely longer but, hopefully, open before Summer. “Let’s find a way to be open by Memorial Day,” says Craft. “If we lose, lose spring let’s don’t lose summer.”

All beach accesses are expected to be locked and or barricaded. Those caught violating the Governor’s order could face up to 6 months in jail and a $500 fine.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories

Latest News

More Local News