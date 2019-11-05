BIKER DAD: 12-year-old beats cancer, rides with biker club to celebrate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When doctors say you only have a few weeks to live… then you kick cancer’s butt…what else do you do? 12-year-old Aiden Hughes went for a ride with a bunch of bikers Sunday to celebrate.

Aiden was diagnosed in March with stage 4 Burkitt’s Lymphoma Leukemia. Doctors say he had less than a year to live. But, 7 months later, he has won his battle with cancer.

“I get to go swimming and see my friends again!” said Aiden after his port was removed.

While in Mobile, he was supported by the Ronald McDonald House. And that’s were members of the Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club picked him up Sunday for his first cancer-free ride and a pizza party at MOD Pizza.

The Punishers met Aiden when WKRG News 5’s Randy Patrick invited him to the station. The Biker Dad blog put out a call for motorcycle riders to show up because Aiden loves bikes. The 12-year-old came to the WKRG studios this summer before a big night at Mobile International Speedway. Watch his special day with us in the Facebook live below.

SPECIAL MOMENTS AT WKRG: 12-year-old Aiden Hughes was diagnosed with stage 4 Burkitt’s Lymphoma Leukemia earlier this year. Thanks to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile, AL , Mobile International Speedway and WKRG Aiden gets to fulfill his dreams. One of them, a tour of the WKRG studios. Take a look at the surprise we have set up for him! https://bit.ly/2TpTzaY Posted by WKRG on Friday, August 9, 2019

Since then, the motorcycle club has taken Aiden under their wing. And now, they’re visiting with other kids at Ronald McDonald House too.

After 6 months of seeing Aiden every day, I will miss his candy loving, hug giving self too much, but I am truly excited for his next journey of being home and completely cancer free! TAMARA PERRY, RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES MOBILE



Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.



LATEST HEADLINES: