Choose Topeka program gains national, international interest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Just 48 hours after the new Choose Topeka program was announced, hundreds of people from all over the midwest and even from outside the country have expressed interest.

When the program was first announced, staff members with Go Topeka had no idea they’d gain so much interest so soon.

“We knew it was a great program,” said Vice President of Marketing Bob Ross. “We knew that it would probably get some attention. But, the first thing that really jumped out to us was when Time Magazine was on the phone with us earlier this morning, the New York Times, CNN.”

Choose Topeka was created to attract new young talent to the city and capitalize on it’s growth.

“Some would say, ‘Why do you have to pay people to move here?’,” said Ross. “We don’t. But, I think what we’re doing is we are incentivizing them to consider us, to take a look at us.”

The program provides financial incentives for people to move and work full-time in Topeka and Shawnee County.

Here’s how it works:

Forty to 60 applicants will be chosen for the program.

They’ll receive up to $15,000 to purchase a home or up to $10,000 to rent.

Half is paid for by the Joint Economic Development Organization. The other half is paid for by the employer.

Ross said he’s confident that not only will it bring people in, but it will make them want to stay.

“We believe so strongly in the product we’ve now developed over the last 10 years, that they’re not going to want to leave after staying here for a year,” said Ross.

According to the Go Topeka, people from as far as New York, Canada and even the Philippines have expressed interest in the program.

It’s set to launch in 2020 and they’re currently taking applications.

For more information about how to apply, click HERE.