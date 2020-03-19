1  of  2
First case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Wichita County
Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: President Trump says FDA is expediting existing drugs to fight COVID-19

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) — The White House coronavirus task force held a briefing Thursday morning to provide the latest on the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During Thursday’s meeting, President Donald Trump said he has ordered the FDA to eliminate outdated rules in order to get any possible vaccine on the market quickly.  

“Clinical trials are already underway for many new therapies, and we’re working on scaling these to allow many more Americans to access different drugs that have shown really good promise.” 

Trump also reiterated that the federal government will be providing financial help for the airline industry, the cruise industry, and other job creating industries.  

At Wednesday’s briefing, Trump announced an expansion of Medicare telehealth servicessigned the Defense Production Act and suspended foreclosures and evictions through April.

Earlier Wednesday, the U.S. and Canada announced the two countries have agreed to temporarily close the shared border to nonessential travel.

At the center of the pandemic’s outbreak, China reported no new locally transmitted cases of coronavirus since the outbreak began in late 2019.

The U.S. has had at least 116 virus-related deaths and over 7,300 cases of coronavirus.

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV.

