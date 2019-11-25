Digital Original: Arkansas’s oldest WWII veteran receives a commemorative medal

UPDATE:

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – We’ve continued to follow the story of Mr. Benjamin Haymon who at 110 years old, is considered Arkansas’s oldest veteran.

A World War II Veteran who in 1941 was drafted just months before the attack on Pearl Harbor.

One of his caretakers and nurse, Cyndi Muncrief of Hospice Home Care, learned many of his service records and medals were lost.

With the family’s permission, she started making calls to the Veterans Affairs offices.

Mr. Haymon received a call from the White House and today was honored with a World War II commemorative medal and a U.S. flag that once flew over the U.S. Capitol.

Mr. Haymon received visitors from many folks – including some from Washington D.C.

In addition, the entire presentation/ ceremony was recorded for the Library of Congress Veterans History Project.

After the story aired yesterday Benjamin Haymon received a call from the staff of the White House.

“I’m very happy to be able to be here to be with my dad today,” says Jeffery Haymon, son of Mr. Haymon.

Haymon was surrounded by his two sons, Lonnie, 60, and Jeffery, 58, for his birthday celebration.

The two sons also served in the armed forces.

“My dad has something he wants to say to the veterans today,” says Jeffery.

Mr. Haymon wanted to wish his fellow comrades a very special day.

“Happy Veterans Day,” Haymon says.

As for Mr. Haymon’s secret to life, stay humble.

“We have always been a humble people,” says Jeffery. “We were raised that way.”