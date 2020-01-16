Breaking News
BREAKING: Fire fighters battle blaze at local church

Digital Original: Push-up challenge supporting basketball coach battling cancer goes viral across Arkansas

by: Michael Esparza

STUTTGART, Ark. – A trending social media “10 push up” challenge that started in support for a coach battling cancer has students all across Arkansas participating in a show of support.

Marc Stringer was a basketball coach at White Hall when he was first diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2016.

Early this month his prognosis took a turn for the worst, according to a Facebook post by Stringer’s wife.

A bacterial lung infection caused by pneumonia sent the coach to the hospital.

The challenge was created by one of Stringer’s former players.

Now, the coach’s nephew is in on it and for his birthday helped lead his Pre-K class in the viral “10 Push Up” challenge.

“Cause I’m so strong,” says 5-year-old Barrett.

The challenge has been done by students and people all across Arkansas using the hashtag – #StringerStrong.

Between the shares and posts, the push-up challenge has been viewed more than 10-thousand times.

Stringer remains in the hospital recovering.

