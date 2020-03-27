1  of  3
Doorbell video captures doctor making house calls in Alabama for patients who can't leave home

by: Blake Brown

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Ring doorbell video captured a man dressed in a doctor’s coat on the doorsteps of a home in Daphne Wednesday afternoon. He intended to visit another home nearby and went to the wrong home by accident.

“When I rang the door there they didn’t know who the heck I was. The patient was actually across the street,” said Doctor Thomas McGee.

It turns out, it was Doctor Thomas McGee. He’s a real doctor who’s making house calls to several of his patients if they can’t leave home during the coronavirus pandemic.

“They want to know if they get in trouble they have somebody to turn to, or go to. Some things you just can’t do over the phone,” he said.

On Wednesday homeowners were concerned when they saw the doctor on their front porch. They called police out of an abundance of caution to be sure it wasn’t a scam.

“Everybody’s on battle stations right now, looking out for what may come. So far a lot of organizations put into the system to try and prepare for the worst and hopefully we won’t get to that point,” said Dr. McGee.

He says he’s currently visiting several patients in their homes during the virus scare. Dr. McGee agreed the coronavirus pandemic has a lot of people staying home and he plans to help out any way he can.

“We do what we need to do to help our patients,” he said.

