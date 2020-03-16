1  of  3
Breaking News
City View ISD extends spring break 2020 Red River Beer and Wine Festival canceled Sikes Senter Mall reduces hours due to COVID-19 (coronavirus)
1  of  16
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office LEPC Meeting March Movie Madness Red Door Senior Center River Bend Nature Center THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History United Regional Healthy You Advantage Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association
Newsfeed Now

Dr. Rachel talks about avoiding and testing for coronavirus

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Our Medical Correspondent,  Dr. Rachel, “The Teaching Doctor” joins us once again to answer some of the great questions we are getting from viewers.

What do I do if I can’t get hand sanitizer? Dr. Rachel says washing your hands with soap and water is even better than hand sanitizer. It’s the best way to prevent getting Coronavirus. Only use hand sanitizer when you don’t have access to soap and water.

I had a bad cold in January. Was it the coronavirus? Can I get the virus again? Dr. Rachel says if you had a high fever and cough, it was probably coronavirus. You can get coronavirus again, so get tested.

If I test negative one day, but a week later start to feel sick, can I get tested again? Yes. The test only tests for infection, so you have to get tested again.

Dr. Rachel is on call for us 24-7. Want to hear more from Dr. Rachel? She’s answering more of your questions here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories

Latest News

More Local News