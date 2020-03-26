1  of  3
Tennessee photographer captures quarantine with neighbors

by: Brooke Reese

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — While stuck in self-quarantine, Tausha Dickinson was looking for a creative outlet.

“I was like what can I do to just brighten everybody’s spirits,” the photographer said.

Dickinson decided to capture this unique moment in history with the help of her neighbors.

“So I just posted on Facebook and said, with like five hours notice, I was like ‘hey, I’m going to walk around keeping totally safe distance and I just want to take pictures of your family in this crazy time so just do whatever you want,'” Dickinson said.

And she could have never imagined how creative they would get. While some neighbors took advantage of a quality family photograph, others decided to show their realities of isolation.

“They had their kids out there on their iPad, and he was drinking his whiskey cause he’s been working from home,” Dickinson describes one photographed family.

Dickinson documenting door-to-door how people are handling quarantine differently amid COVID-19.

“I think what resonated with so many people with these images is that it did kind of show all different aspects of how people feel right now,” Dickinson said.

One photo, in particular, getting a lot of attention on social media illustrates the survival mode some saw in the grocery stores. As one of her neighbors sat on his porch with a weapon, toilet paper, and canned goods.

“Even though that photo was kind of funny, it still represents that people are scared,” Dickinson said.

Dickinson said the entire shoot followed CDC social distancing protocols to protect people’s safety.

“I happen to have lenses I can be really far away and photograph people and it looks like it’s close up,” Dickinson said. “I don’t take the virus lightly, and I was very, very safe.  Generally three times the distance the CDC recommends.”

But she simply wanted to give people a laugh amid the growing darkness the virus’ uncertainty seems to bring into homes across Franklin.

