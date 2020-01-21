Kanye West joins Birmingham preacher Scott Dawson at Christian conference

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WIAT)– Award-winning rapper Kanye West and his 135-member Sunday Service Choir led praise and worship at the 2020 “Strength to Stand” (STS) conference.

The Scott Dawson Evangelistic Association, based in Birmingham, hosted the conference in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

This year, the organization reported that over 17,000 students who attended the conference.

Last October, West released his new album titled, “Jesus is King,” which garnered mixed emotions from fans since the new album steered in a different direction from his previous musical work.

Dawson has been putting on the STS conference since 1994.

“We were so thankful that Kanye West and his team were willing to come to Strength to Stand this year,” Dawson said. “It was an honor to have Kanye and the Sunday Service Choir along with Kanye’s pastor, Adam Tyson, join us for the conference to tell the world about Jesus!”

LATEST POSTS