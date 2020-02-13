1  of  2
KFC, Crocs team up to create Bucket Clog

(CNN NEWSSOURCE) – Crocs, the footwear company and frequent collaborator with unusual artists and brands, has joined forces with KFC, for a perfect match.The two brands teamed up to create the KFC X Crocs Bucket Clog, a limited edition shoe covered in a fried chicken print.

The uniquely designed shoe has the iconic KFC red-striped bucket on the base of the Croc and comes with two attachable charms that could easily be mistaken for the real deal — they look and smell like fried chicken.Yes, right there on the shoe.

The Crocs will be available in unisex sizes this spring.

The chicken smell could very well linger into the heat of summer.All can be yours for $59.99.

