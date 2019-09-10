1  of  2
Legally blind athlete has a vision to run

ULYSSES, Kan. (KSNW) – An athlete and his coach are a running inspiration in the town of Ulysses.

“I could probably do a marathon,” said Quincy Sierra, a cross country runner.

Quincy, who is 12, is legally blind and has a vision for running.

“I guess I just wanted to get some exercise, you know, be in sports like my brother,” he said. 

Quincy was born with no central vision but that has not stopped him from living a life full of activities, including band, cross country and possibly track.

At his first meet last week, his coach, Cory Bixler, was by his side, running with him for guidance. 

Bixler said Quincy is an inspiration to many people.

“Not a lot of folks would have that positivity around them, and it’s pretty great,” said Bixler.

Quincy is known to be pretty quick.

“Certainly, I’m slowing him down. Yeah, he’s dragging me along,” Bixler said.

Quincy acknowledges there are some challenges.

“There was kind of a big hole, I guess, in the ground, and I fell in it, and I got a little bit banged up,” said Quincy.

He said he hopes that athletes like him never give up chasing their dreams.

“If you want to do a sport, go for it. If you want to do whatever you want to do, just practice and get good at it,” he said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

