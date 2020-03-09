Local church group stranded in Holy Land quarantine tests negative for COVID-19

UPDATE 9:10 AM: 3 Circle Church made this post on Facebook

ORIGINAL STORY: MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of a Mobile/Baldwin based church group who’ve been under a COVID-19 quarantine in Bethlehem have their prayers answered. Pastor Chris Bell with 3 Circle Church confirms their group tested negative for the virus.

This is a big development for the group and some good news after spending five days confined to the Angel Hotel in Palestine. It’s not clear what they’re going be able to do next. Bell said they’re working on plans at present.

The publication Haaretz reports that a Palestinian spokesman said ““the American tourists will leave either later this evening or tomorrow morning.” It’s not clear when they will be able to make it back to the US.

