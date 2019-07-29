Nashville woman wakes up to snake wrapped around her arm in Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville woman staying at a Memphis hotel woke up to find a snake wrapped around her arm.

Melinda Major said she was in town for a doctor’s appointment and woke up Friday morning in a hotel feeling something on her arm.

“I first thought, well it’s just my hubby trying to snuggle but then quickly realized… my hubby wasn’t with me!” Major explained.

Major freaked out when she saw the snake. She said she threw it across the bed, then stood on top of a desk until the manager arrived.

“I’m not scared of many things but snakes, I can’t handle! Can’t deal with them… can’t even look at pictures of them,” Major said.

Major had stayed at the hotel numerous times over the years and said this would not prevent her from staying there again.