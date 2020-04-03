1  of  6
One new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total up to 44 Sen. Cornyn: WF to receive $733K COVID-19 recovery grant Officials announce first fatality linked to COVID-19 in Stephens Co. Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche County, total now 27 Man arrested, charged in connection to deadly Lawton shooting Henrietta 8-year-old dies awaiting COVID-19 test results
CORONAVIRUS: Facts Not Fear – Morning Edition
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 3, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – A record-long streak of U.S. job growth ended suddenly in March after nearly a decade as employers cut 701,000 jobs because of the viral outbreak that’s all but shut down the U.S. economy. The unemployment rate jumped to 4.4% from a 50-year low of 3.5%.

An unidentified carpenter cuts plywood to cover a closed store. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Other stories in today’s show:

VENTILATOR HELMETS: Ventilators are the number one tool for the sickest patients to battle COVID-19. A Chicago researcher has another idea to help the supply; helmets. WGN’s Dina Bair reports.

POSSIBLE TREATMENT: VCU Health is in the middle of conducting clinical trials for an experimental drug that could possibly treat COVID-19. WRIC’s Talya Cunningham joins the conversation.

SOCIAL DISTANCING: A father/son duo have gone viral on TIKTOK after building a ‘Social Distancing’ circle and documenting the entire process. WGNO’s Curtis Sprang joins the conversation.

