10th case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) confirmed in Wichita County WF City Council updates emergency order, no shelter in place plan yet Wichita CO. COVID-19 (coronavirus) patient recovers
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: 'Facts Not Fear' morning update – March 26, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – The announcement that stimulus checks are headed to the pockets of Americans is certainly welcome news that’s generated plenty of questions.  We’ll do our best to break down your most common questions. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure tries to answer your questions.

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Washington as Vice President Mike Pence and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin listen. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Other stories in today’s show:

EMS WORKER SAFETY: EMS crews are now putting ambulances through a deep cleaning, sometimes every day, to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus. WJW’s Ed Gallek reports.

A patient is loaded into an ambulance at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash. Monday, March 9, 2020, near Seattle. The nursing home is at the center of the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Washington state. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

ON THE FRONT LINES: Dr. Zagari is not a medical expert somewhere else in the world or even across the country. She is an emergency room doctor in Oklahoma City at the only level one trauma hospital in the state. She is now telling her story of being on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. KFOR’s Joleen Chaney reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

CREATIVE OUTLET: While stuck in self-quarantine, Tausha Dickinson was looking for a creative outlet. Dickinson decided to capture this unique moment in history with the help of her neighbors. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

