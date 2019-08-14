Newsfeed Now for August 14: Shopper pays it forward; Secrets to a long life

On Newsfeed Now for August 14, the conversation began in Maumelle, Arkansas. A man determined to pay it forward surprised customers at a Maumelle Kroger Sunday.The man asked the store manager if he could remain anonymous but pay for groceries of customers who may need a helping hand. So he handed store manager, Tommy Mcelmurry, his credit card and said spend $1,000 dollars. KARK 4’s Hilary Hunt reports.

MISSION TO STOP BULLYING: An 11-year-old girl in Alabama has written and published a book to help kids who are bullied in school. WKRG’s Blake Brown reports.

A HELPING HAND: A Birmingham child celebrated his birthday by helping others during Monday’s dangerous heatwave. WIAT’s Phil Pinarski joins the conversation.

SECRET TO A LONG LIFE: Ethel Bowens is the oldest living woman on record in Oklahoma and is considered a supercentenarian. Later this month, Bowens turns 110-years-old and can tell you a lot about life.

