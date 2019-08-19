Newsfeed Now for August 19: Boyfriend drops dirt on car; Cat cafe opens in Alabama

by: Matt Sewell

Posted: / Updated:

On Newsfeed Now for August 19, the conversation began in Florida. A Crestview man accused of using a front-end loader to dump dirt on a car was arrested Thursday. Authorities say it all steamed from his girlfriend’s refusal to answer a question. WKRG’s Daniel Smithson joined the conversation.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

HIDDEN HISTORY: A mural is revealed to the public on the side of a Neosho building to tell the history of the city’s past. It’s a logo of McGinty Brothers clothing company, which was a popular department store nearly 100 years ago. KODE’s Savanna Cry reports.

CAT CAFE: Alabama’s first cat cafe is now open in the Avondale neighborhood in Birmingham. WIAT’s Cameron Edgeworth reports.

