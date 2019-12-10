Newsfeed Now for December 10: Articles of Impeachment, Alabama man says it’s never too late to follow dreams, Kansas high school gives back to community

On Newsfeed Now for December 10, House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment Tuesday against President Donald Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — pushing toward historic votes over charges he corrupted the U.S. election process and endangered national security in his dealings with Ukraine. DC reporter Joe Khali joins the conversation.

For the full story click here or watch conversation in the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll times.

NEVER TOO LATE: There are very few challenges for lovers of the outdoors that compare to hiking the more than 2,000 miles of the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine. Rod Riley, an avid outdoorsman and published author, set this goal for himself a long time ago. WIAT reporter Nate Harrington joins in the conversation.

Click here for the full story or scroll to 6:15 in the video above.

CHRISTMAS FOR COMMUNITY: What first started as an ornament competition has now grown into a holiday spectacle. “The amount of stuff we put up each year gets bigger and more elaborate, like last year we built a Ferris wheel,” said student Braden Howard. For 10 years, Koehn and his students build Christmas themed rooms to bring some fun into the classroom. KSNW reporter Hunter Funk joins the conversation.

For the full story click here or scroll to 11:20 in the video.