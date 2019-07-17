Newsfeed Now for July 17: Are “meth gators” real?; SEC Media Days

On Newsfeed Now for July 17th, the conversation began in Alabama. Meth gators are what a Tennessee police department warns residents of, but could it really happen? WKRG’s Blake Brown went to the experts to find out.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

SEC MEDIA DAYS: The unofficial start of college football season kicked off Monday with SEC Media Days. Coaches and players from all 14 teams will descend upon the Hyatt Regency Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover for the annual four-day event continuing today. WIAT Sports Director Chris Beece broke down the big talkers of the day.

It wouldn’t be ⁦@AlabamaFTBL⁩ day at SEC Media Days without “ring hat guy”. Seven years strong for him at the event! #SECMD2019 pic.twitter.com/98InAYvio3 — Chris Breece (@ChrisBreece) July 17, 2019

A STINKY SITUATION: Geese continue to leave a big mess in Maumelle, AR at a popular spot. Right now Lake Willastein Park is not only filled with geese but also their droppings. KARK’s Hilary Hunt reports.

RESTORING HISTORY: The Cosmosphere Space Museum in Hutchinson, KS has spent a year and a half restoring mission control consoles from the Apollo-era. KSNW’s Krystle Sherrell takes us on a tour.

