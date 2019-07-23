Newsfeed Now for July 23: Countdown to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Breaking News
Newsfeed Now

by: Matt Sewell

Posted: / Updated:

On Newsfeed Now for July 23, the conversation focused on the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

One year from now the world’s eyes will be on Tokyo for the Summer Games.

We had several Olympic athletes join us, including Olympic Gold Medalist Jordyn Wieber and Olympic Pole Vaulter Sandi Morris.

WOOD TV’s Jack Doles, who has covered numerous Olympic games, also joined in on the fun.

You can watch the interviews in the video above. See scroll times below:

  • Jordyn Wieber – Top of show
  • Jack Doles – scroll to 6:55 in the video above.
  • Sandi Morris – scroll to 11:15 in the video above.

