Newsfeed Now for July 25: Gun Permit Concerns in Alabama; Arkansas school creates police force

Newsfeed Now

by: Matt Sewell

Posted: / Updated:

On Newsfeed Now for July 25, the conversation began in Alabama. Guns are in the hands of dangerous felons and a report says some Alabama sheriff’s played a part in putting them there. WKRG’s Mary Smith reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

SCHOOL POLICE FORCE: A small school district outside Russellville, AR is serving up safety by starting its own police department. KARK’s Rebecca Jeffrey reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 6:27 in the video above.

BEE SANCTUARY: A church in Alabama has three beehives. Church Rector, John Burruss says it’s about more than just keeping bees for honey. WIAT’s Cameron Edgeworth reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 10:47 in the video above.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Cutest Pet Contest
Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It
Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest News

More Local News