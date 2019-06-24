Newsfeed Now for June 24

NEWSFEED NOW (KFDX/KJTL)

AR doctor who went missing in Mexico claims he ‘can’t recall anything’ – A Northwest Arkansas doctor who went missing in Mexico last week, claims he ‘can’t recall anything’ about his disappearance.Jessy Pacheco addressed reporters in Van Buren Sunday afternoon, the first time he spoke publicly about what happened. “I didn’t think I was going to be back home.



Jackson State University Student creates straw that filters lead – A grad student in Jacksonville, MS is making it easier to have clean water by creating a patent for a straw that can filter lead

‘Toy Story 4’ opens big but below expectations with $118M – “Toy Story 4” brought the box office to life with a $118 million opening weekend after a three-week slump of underperforming sequels, but the Pixar film’s below-expectations debut didn’t quell continuing concerns about a rocky summer movie season.

