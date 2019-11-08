Newsfeed Now for November 8: Dollywood goes all out for Christmas; Boy gives back to cops

On Newsfeed Now for November 8, the conversation began in Tennessee. Dollywood transformed into a movie set Thursday night. Film crews shot scenes for a new Hallmark Channel movie called “Christmas at Dollywood.” WKRN’s Brie Thiele joined the conversation.

When do you get into the Christmas Spirit?

KING OF THE SEC JUNGLE?: We’re getting pumped for the big LSU-Alabama game coming up this weekend. The Tigers Vs. The Elephants in a fierce fight! WVLA’s Crystal Whitman joined us with Mike the Tiger.

GIVING BACK: An 11-year-old Florida boy is spreading thanks to law enforcement officers in donut form. He’s on a nationwide mission to feed all the law enforcement in the United States donuts, as a way to say thank you for their service. WKRG’s Devon Walsh joined the conversation.

