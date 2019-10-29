Newsfeed Now for October 29: Alabama Squirrel Revival; Extreme haunted experience in Tennessee

On Newsfeed Now the conversation began in Alabama. It was like a Ray Stevens song come to life over at the Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church Sunday morning. Right before the congregation passed peace to one another, a shrill scream rang out through the church, and it wasn’t a “hallelujah.” WDHN’s Nathaniel Rodriguez joined the conversation.

CRYPT DISCOVERY: A stunning discovering underneath The Arkansas School for the Deaf, a real-life crypt with unknown contents has been found just six inches below the campus. KARK’s Haylee Brooks reports.

EXTREME HAUNT: Tied, bound and forced underwater. Those are just some of the images depicted by McKamey Manor in Lawrence County, TN. It’s billed as an extreme haunted attraction, survival horror challenge and now there is a renewed effort to close it. WKRN’s Stephanie Langston reports.

