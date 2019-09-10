Newsfeed Now for September 10: Google Investigation; Legally blind athlete inspires others

1  of  2
by: Matt Sewell

On Newsfeed Now for September 10, the conversation began with an investigation into tech-giant Google. Dozens of Republican and Democratic attorneys general are teaming up to investigate Google. Specifically they’re looking into whether the tech giant is a monopoly and violating US anti-trust laws. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge joins the conversation.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

VOL NATION SUPPORT: A boy in Florida who not only inspired Vol Nation to rally support after his teacher posted about his being bullied for his homemade Vols shirt – has now inspired an actual T-shirt based on his original design. WATE’s Elizabeth Kuebel reports.

BATTLE WITH CANCER: Kelsey and Charlie Johnson feel strong enough to fight breast cancer, but there’s another war to be waged. A war that has touched the hearts and minds of many people on social media. KLRT’s Donna Terrell joins the conversation.

VISION TO RUN: An athlete and his coach are a running inspiration in the town of Ulysses, Kansas. KSNW’s Hunter Funk reports.

