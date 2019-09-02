Newsfeed Now for September 2: New grading system in Kansas; Area 51 raid

Newsfeed Now

by: Matt Sewell

Posted: / Updated:

On Newsfeed Now for September 2, the conversation began in Wichita, Kansas. Wichita elementary schools will grade students on a 1 to 4 scale instead of the traditional ABCDF grading system. As you can imagine, this system is causing a lot of confusion. KSNW’s Craig Andres reports.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

GETTING A NEW ARM: Six-year-old Thompson Sledge showed off what he calls his new “robot arm.” Born without a left arm, Thompson recently got a new prosthetic arm and can now do a lot of things he couldn’t do before. WKRG’s Devon Walsh joined the conversation.

