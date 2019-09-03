Newsfeed Now for September 3: Hurricane Dorian weakens; School bans Harry Potter

Newsfeed Now

by: Matt Sewell

Posted: / Updated:

On Newsfeed Now for September 3, the conversation began along the East Coast. Hurricane Dorian continues to move closer to the U.S. coastline. WKRG’s Caroline Carithers took a look at the latest models. (*Show streamed at 11amCT).

For the full conversation, watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

MURDER CONFESSION: A teenager who called 911 about hearing gunshots has admitted to killing five members of his family, Alabama authorities said Tuesday. WZDX’s Renata Di Gregorio reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 5:30 in the video above.

HARRY POTTER BAN: A Catholic school in Tennessee has removed the Harry Potter books from its library after the school’s priest decided they could cause a reader to conjure evil spirits. WKRN’s Brent Remadna joined the conversation.

(Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 8:21 in the video above.

BEYOND THE BADGE: One police officer in Alabama is being lauded for doing more than just serving and protecting the community. WIAT’s Michael Clark reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 12:32 in the video above.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Tarrifs lobster industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tarrifs lobster industry"

CBD for pets

Thumbnail for the video titled "CBD for pets"

At home dialysis

Thumbnail for the video titled "At home dialysis"

Storm love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm love"

Birthdays & Anniversary 9-3-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 9-3-19"

Billy Brown plea

Thumbnail for the video titled "Billy Brown plea"

Olney amputee dove hunt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olney amputee dove hunt"

Kmart and Sears

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kmart and Sears"

real estate

Thumbnail for the video titled "real estate"

MSU student job fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU student job fair"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News