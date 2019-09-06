Newsfeed Now for September 6: Dorian makes landfall; Chickens for the homeless

Newsfeed Now

by: Matt Sewell

Posted: / Updated:

On Newsfeed Now for September 6, the conversation began in the Bahamas. When Hurricane Dorian began spiraling towards the Bahamas, Darla Clement was in the Abaco Islands, managing her family’s resort. When the category five hurricane slammed the coast, her family lost all contact. She is now on her way home. KLFY’s Neale Zeringue joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

DORIAN MAKES LANDFALL: Hurricane Dorian has come ashore at Cape Hatteras on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, marking its first U.S. landfall since it slammed into the Bahamas days ago. WKRG Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth gives an update.

For the full conversation, scroll to 5:03 in the video above.

PLAYER’S TRAGIC DEATH: A Joplin, MO high school football player dies after collapsing during practice. Austin Hyslip joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 10:15 in the video above.

CHICKENS FOR THE HOMELESS: A Faulkner County couple has created a non-profit in hopes of reducing hunger in Arkansas. The Hatchlings Chicken Ranch can be found in Holland, Arkansas. That is where the Colb’s family raises chickens almost year round. Those chickens are then used to feed the less fortunate. KARK’s Hilary Hunt reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 13:14 in the video above.

Don’t forget to watch the Newsfeed Now live stream every weekday at 11am.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

QHS opens coffee bar

Thumbnail for the video titled "QHS opens coffee bar"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-6-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-6-19"

August job report

Thumbnail for the video titled "August job report"

American soldier dies in war, killed in car bomb

Thumbnail for the video titled "American soldier dies in war, killed in car bomb"

Philippine officials arrest American woman for attempting to steal a baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Philippine officials arrest American woman for attempting to steal a baby"

Death of Kylie Rae Harris

Thumbnail for the video titled "Death of Kylie Rae Harris"

WFISD officials see enrollment increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFISD officials see enrollment increase"

Montague Co. nonprofit helps abused, neglected children in needs volunteers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Montague Co. nonprofit helps abused, neglected children in needs volunteers"

September marks 136 years since first train rolled into WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "September marks 136 years since first train rolled into WF"

Updates to Texas digital privacy laws take effect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Updates to Texas digital privacy laws take effect"

MSU officials excited for Centennial Hall grand opening Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU officials excited for Centennial Hall grand opening Friday"

Funding for Autism CARES Act set to expire at end of month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Funding for Autism CARES Act set to expire at end of month"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News