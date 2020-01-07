Newsfeed Now for January 7: LSU superfan; Veterans give back to fellow veteran

On Newsfeed Now for January 7, the conversation began with Iran. U.S. forces and air-defense missile batteries across the Middle East were placed on high alert overnight Monday to possibly shoot down Iranian drones as intelligence mounted about a threat of an imminent attack against US targets.

For the latest: Watch the video above.

Other stories and scroll times:

LSU SUPERFAN: LSU fans know how to make a statement. Mark Babin is a super fan who bought an ambulance and tricked it out to show his tiger pride. He calls it the fan-bulance. WVLA’s Abbi Rocha joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 2:26 in the video above.

DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: A Wichita Falls, TX man was arrested Sunday for choking and headbutting his girlfriend after she stated his fart smelled horrible, according to police. KFDX’s Daniella Hankey breaks down the charges.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 6:28 in the video above.

GIVING BACK: A disabled veteran, whose motorcycle was rusty and in disrepair, is getting some much needed help from his fellow veterans. WKRG’s Devon Walsh reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 9:26 in the video above.

Don’t forget to watch the show live every weekday at 11am CT.