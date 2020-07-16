Newsfeed Now: Second stimulus check?; 4-year-old gets garbage-themed birthday party

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Jeff Bezos, Kanye West, Barack Obama and Bill Gates were among the notable figures whose Twitter accounts were hacked Wednesday in an apparent digital currency scam.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

STIMULUS WATCH: It’s been months since Congress passed a coronavirus relief package and as we’re seeing another spike in COVID cases, negotiations over a new package are heating up. Washington reporter Joe Khalil reports.

(Getty)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

GOVERNOR GETS COVID: One day after Oklahoma saw its largest spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced that he has tested positive for the virus.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has tested positive for COVID-19.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

POOL MIRACLE: Water safety has a whole new meaning for one Texas family after almost losing their 3-year-old son. KFDX’s Lauren Linville reports.

Water safety has a whole new meaning for one Holliday family after almost losing their 3-year-old son.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

GARBAGE BIRTHDAY PARTY: Addie Fazio didn’t ask for presents for her 4th birthday, instead, she asked for garbage. WFLA’s Sarafina Brooks joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News