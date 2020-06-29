Newsfeed Now: Stimulus check round 2; Swastika found on pizza

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) — Despite President Donald Trump’s recent comments suggesting that a “very generous” second round of economic relief payments to Americans may be on the way, it’s unclear when, how and if that might happen. Washington reporter Anna Wiernicki joins the conversation.

President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio, Thursday, April 23, 2020. According to the Treasury Department, it marks the first time a president’s name has appeared on any IRS payments, whether refund checks or other stimulus checks that have been mailed during past economic crises. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Other stories in today’s show:

SWASTIKA PIZZA: A man ordered a pepperoni pizza in a story in Brook Park, Ohio. When he got home and opened the box, he found the pepperoni on the pizza in the shape of a swastika. WJW’s P. J. Ziegler reports.

HISTORIC VOTE: The Mississippi Legislature voted to adopt a new Mississippi state flag that will no longer carry the Confederate emblem. WJTV’s Andrew Harrison joins the conversation.

