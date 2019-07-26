Thousands sign petition to change date of Halloween

(CNN) – Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition asking that the Halloween holiday be moved from October 31st to the last Saturday of October.

The petition was launched on Change.org by the nonprofit Halloween and Costume Association.

The group says such a move would make the Halloween celebration safer and less stressful.

As of Thursday evening, more than 63,000 people had signed the petition.

Halloween traces its roots to All Hallow’s Eve, which started as a Pagan festival celebrated by the Celts thousands of years ago.

