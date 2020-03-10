1  of  3
VIDEO: ‘We Need Beer’ sign spotted over North Nashville

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Communities across Middle Tennessee continue to pick up the pieces after last week’s deadly tornado outbreak.

Our crews were out in North Nashville surveying the damage when Drone 2 caught a unique request from one of the residents – ‘We Need Beer’.

The words, along with a Venmo account (@Ben-Kozak-1), were written on a tarp covering up damage on a house located just off of Formosa Street.

Luckily the damage wasn’t worse. In a Facebook post from Ben Kozak, the homeowner wrote that “The tornado went through the backyards and [alleyways] on my street, and missed most houses by a small margin.”

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

