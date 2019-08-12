Breaking News
Viral: Florida woman calls out sister for fake Instagram hiking post

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman has gone viral for calling out her sister for a “hiking” Instagram post.

Casey Sosnowski posted a perfectly posed picture right before her hike in the Villages there was just one problem… it was in her backyard.

“Nature is the ultimate healer to all our problems,” Casey Sosnowski originally wrote with the post. 

However, her sister Carly told all of social media the real truth behind the post.

Carly’s post has since gone viral receiving over 41K retweets and over 270K likes.

Just goes to show don’t believe everything you see on Instagram.



