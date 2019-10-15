Walking barefoot on farm for 79th birthday wish

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A surprise on a farm in Baldwin County Monday morning for a woman celebrating her 79th birthday this month.

“That’s good dirt. I’m walking in this good soil and I haven’t done it in years and it is good soil,” said Myrtice Sparks.

This year she wanted to walk on a farm barefoot, something she hasn’t done since she was a child.



“I’d pick cotton all day long, all day long. Pick a sack full and take it to the scales. That was a lot of work,” she says.

In October of 2018, she was in Thomas Hospital. Her family says they were preparing for the worst.



By November was the first time we planned her funeral and in December we planned it again. We thought that was it. This year we wanted to make things happen that you don’t want her to miss out on,” says her daughter.



Thanks to Sirmon Farms in Daphne, Myrtice was able to relive some of her childhood memories for her birthday.

