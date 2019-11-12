Woman turns 100, shares her secret to longevity, lasting love: ‘Tell the boys no till marriage’

More than 130 friends and family members gathered for a special party to celebrate the 100th birthday of a woman in Opelousas.

Rosella “Rose” Celestine was born on November 8, 1919, and on Saturday she celebrated her long life.

“Tee-Taunt” as she is lovingly called is said to be independent, sassy and very candid about her remarkable life and her secret to longevity and lasting love.

“Tell them lil boys no till marriage.”

Celestine’s daughter, Jeanette Guidry, attributes her mother’s long life, most of which was spent on a farm with her late husband Joe, to her diet, exercise and love of family.

“My mom has the voice of an angel, she could have gone professional but chose her family life instead.”

The slender powerhouse was born in Grand Prairie and moved to Opelousas in 1988 — and has lived there ever since.

After 66 years together, Mr. Joe passed away leaving Mrs. Rose alone, but not lonely.

Her 12 kids, 42 grand-kids and 61 great-grand kids are always around to help, her daughter said.

“She never wants for anything.” Guidry said.

During her bday celebration, Celestine told those in attendance that she has always lived by the golden rule of her life: “Be a lady and be respectful.”

Sounds like good advice!

