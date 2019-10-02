Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: World War II aircraft crash at Bradley Airport, airport closed

Next phase of the Circle Trail Project is underway

News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The city council signed off on giving $764,000 in 4B funds to pay for the next phase of the circle trail project.

The city received a TxDOT grant but that only covers 80% of the project and the money approved this morning will cover the other 20% and additional administrative fees.

Back in August, city councilors rejected all bids for the construction of the new trail from loop eleven to lucy park.

Bids for the construction came in at almost $1.5 million higher than the original estimate of $2.2 million for this section of the hike and bike trail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Circle trail project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Circle trail project"

Lake Wichita Boardwarlk project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lake Wichita Boardwarlk project"

Birthdays Anniversary 10-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays Anniversary 10-2-19"

Lego artistry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lego artistry"

CA officer shot at Chase bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "CA officer shot at Chase bank"

Mac Thornberry speaks publically

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mac Thornberry speaks publically"

Red flag laws

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red flag laws"

UPS Drones

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPS Drones"

Play Station subscription price cut in half

Thumbnail for the video titled "Play Station subscription price cut in half"

CocaCola Energy drink

Thumbnail for the video titled "CocaCola Energy drink"

SW Pkwy injury

Thumbnail for the video titled "SW Pkwy injury"

Chicken Box closed last week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chicken Box closed last week"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News