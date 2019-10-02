Next phase of the Circle Trail Project is underway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The city council signed off on giving $764,000 in 4B funds to pay for the next phase of the circle trail project.

The city received a TxDOT grant but that only covers 80% of the project and the money approved this morning will cover the other 20% and additional administrative fees.

Back in August, city councilors rejected all bids for the construction of the new trail from loop eleven to lucy park.

Bids for the construction came in at almost $1.5 million higher than the original estimate of $2.2 million for this section of the hike and bike trail.