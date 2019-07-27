NHPA competitors overcome obstacles to pitch in World Championship

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —The National Horseshoe Pitchers Association Championship is underway at the MPEC. With more than 970 competitors with four countries represented, it’s anyone’s competition.



For some, horseshoes have been their life. Including forest cooper, who had been competing for the last 60 years alongside his wife, traveling by motor-home to competitions all over the United States. But this year, the 95-year-old is competing alone in the world championship.

“I just hated it because I come here this year without my wife,” Elder’s Class E2 Horseshoe Pitcher Forest Cooper said. “She passed away the first day of April this year. We’ve been married better than 70 years. I miss her on this tour.”

Each pitcher competes over the course of 3 days in their event, including one pitcher who, a year ago, underwent a life-changing operation to have her pancreas and spleen removed. She is not allowing any setbacks to keep her from competing.

“Right now I just wanna get my ringer percentage, which means to pitch better, cause I went way down,” Women’s Class G Horseshoe Pitcher Janice Stinnel Beltran said. “So I’m really struggling to get that back, but I’m just gonna keep, I’m not gonna quit, I’m just gonna keep working through it and eventually I’ll get there.”

And getting in shape is what competitors say this sport does, which is one reason Cooper has been competing all these years.

“It’s healthy, it gives you a lot of exercise. If you throw 8-man round-robin, you’ve thrown 875 pounds of steal, so it’s good exercise. It don’t cost a whole lot to get in — just a pair of horseshoes and you’re in business.” Cooper said.

With cadet competitions for those 12 and under, and elder’s competitions for those up to 95-years-old, horseshoe pitching is a sport for the family and the heart.