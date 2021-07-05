NHTSA launches recall dashboard

(KFDX/KJTL) — Can’t quite recall if your vehicle has an outstanding order for a recall? A new tool from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration could ease your mind.

The NHTSA has developed an online dashboard to help users search its database, going back as far as 50 years.

The dashboard can sort, filter, keyword search and export data in different formats.

Data can also be arranged in charts and graphs.

Visit the NHTSA Recall Dashboard to stay up to date with the latest recall information.