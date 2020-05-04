Nicolas Cage will play Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ scripted series

This combination photo shows actor Nicolas Cage at the premiere of “Mandy” during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. on Jan. 19, 2018, left, and a booking mug of provided by the Santa Rosa County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic.” Cage will portray Maldonado-Passage in a new limited series produced by Brian Grazer. (AP Photo, left, and Santa Rosa County Jail via AP)

(NBC) — Nicolas Cage will undertake the first television series role of his career as Joe Exotic, the subject of Netflix’s popular docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” in an upcoming scripted show.

The eight-episode limited series is inspired by Joe Schreibvogel, the real-life Oklahoma zookeeper who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for planning a murder-for-hire plot targeting animal rights activist Carole Baskin and for more than a dozen wildlife violations, including killing five tigers. The untitled project will “explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation,” according to a statement from ViacomCBS.

Dan Lagana, the Peabody-Award winning showrunner of “American Vandal,” is set to be an executive producer and the showrunner of the series, which will be produced by Imagine Television Studios, CBS Television Studios, Make Good Content, Saturn Films and Texas Monthly.

Netflix’s “Tiger King” premiered in March to record viewership.

