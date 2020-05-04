Breaking News
Man dies in single-car wreck Sunday
1  of  11
Closings & Delays
Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Nicolas Cage will play Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ scripted series

News
Posted: / Updated:

This combination photo shows actor Nicolas Cage at the premiere of “Mandy” during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. on Jan. 19, 2018, left, and a booking mug of provided by the Santa Rosa County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic.” Cage will portray Maldonado-Passage in a new limited series produced by Brian Grazer. (AP Photo, left, and Santa Rosa County Jail via AP)

(NBC) — Nicolas Cage will undertake the first television series role of his career as Joe Exotic, the subject of Netflix’s popular docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” in an upcoming scripted show.

The eight-episode limited series is inspired by Joe Schreibvogel, the real-life Oklahoma zookeeper who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for planning a murder-for-hire plot targeting animal rights activist Carole Baskin and for more than a dozen wildlife violations, including killing five tigers. The untitled project will “explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation,” according to a statement from ViacomCBS.

Dan Lagana, the Peabody-Award winning showrunner of “American Vandal,” is set to be an executive producer and the showrunner of the series, which will be produced by Imagine Television Studios, CBS Television Studios, Make Good Content, Saturn Films and Texas Monthly.

Netflix’s “Tiger King” premiered in March to record viewership.

You can read more at NBC News.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News