Night of Nexstars: Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)

The Forum in Wichita Falls was filled with local sports superstars Thursday, as Nexstar hosted its inaugural Texoma’s Nexstar Sports awards.

The awards show honored recipients in 14 different categories from best athlete to inspriational story of the year. Winners for awards are listed below.

Along with special category awards, 10 members were inducted into the 2019 Texoma’s Nexstar Sports Awards Hall of Fame. Those members included Taliyah Brooks, Diane Conrady, Nick Gholson, Lloyd Ruby, Bud Deerinwater, Leo Brittain, Bob Lilly, Den Bishop, Joey Aboussie and John Guice.

Each winner and inductee received a hand-blown glass trophy that featured a figure holding up a blue and gold star.

It was truly a night of stars.

Best Male Athlete-Small School: Nathan Bales (Windthorst)

Coach of the Year-Small School: Frank Johnson (Holliday)

Best Male Athlete-College: Layton Rabb (MSU)

Best Female Athlete-College: Jade Guzman (Vernon College)

Play of the Year: Brandon Hernandez (Iowa Park)

Best Male Athlete- Large School: Daimarqua Foster (Hirschi)

Best Female Athlete-Small School: Averee Kleinhans (Nocona)

Team of Year: Christ Academy Volleyball

Coach of the Year- College: Brittanie Talley (Vernon College)

Best Female Athlete-Large School: Devon Browning (Rider)

Next Level Athlete of the Year: L.J. Collier (Munday/TCU/Seattle Seahawks)

Inspirational Story of the Year: Tyler Etheredge (Windthorst)

Biggest Upset of the Year: Iowa Park