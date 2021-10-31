Ten people shot, 1 dead at Halloween party in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KTAL/KMSS) — Ten people were shot and 1 has died at a Halloween party late Saturday night.

According to police, an emergency call came in just before midnight for a shooting at Octavia’s Activity Center on the 2300 block of Texas Blvd. There were more than 200 people there for a Halloween party at the time when the suspect opened fire.

When police arrived there were fights happening at the scene. It is not yet known if the suspect was an attendee at the party prior to the shooting.

The initial count was 9 people were shot, 1 was critically wounded. Five are being treated at Wadley Regional Medical Center, 4 of them are at CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital. Some of the wounded drove themselves to the hospital.

One victim was confirmed to have died just after 3 a.m. Police confirmed after 4 a.m. 10 people were shot at the event.

The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is still at large.

If anyone has any information about this crime, they are asked to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.