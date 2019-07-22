Nissan of WF kicks off “Fill the Titan” event

WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL)—Approximately 2.7 million dogs and cats are killed every year because shelters are too full and there aren’t enough adoptive homes, and that’s why folks all across the nation are participating in the “Clear the Shelters” campaign, an event created to help get shelter pets a forever home.

With only weeks left until the nation-wide annual “Clear the Shelters” event, Director of the Humane Society of Wichita County, Cheryl Miller said she’s excited to get these adorable pets a forever home.

“Well the more animals we can get out, the more animals we can save. For every kennel we have if we can get that kennel open we can put another dog or cat in there,” Miller said.

“Clear the Shelters” was created to give folks the chance to adopt a pet free of charge in hopes to clear shelters quicker all over the country, but Miller said they do ask for a small donation to help the shelter bounce back from the free services they provide that day.

“It helps us move some of the long-timers out. We will ask for some sort of donation because our dogs and cats come spayed, neutered, micro-chipped, heartworm tested, feline leukemia tested and fully vaccinated so it’ll help us recoup some of those costs,” Miller said.

Speaking of donations, Nissan of Wichita Falls just kicked off their “Fill the Titan” event. Something that Digital Director, Chris Cornman said is important to small non-profit shelters.

“The local shelters are constantly taking in animals off the street, looking for foster homes for these animals, and then they have to care for these animals and they deplete their food supplies very very quickly,” Cornman said.

Cornman said last year they received several donations and said he’s hopeful they will receive even more this year.

“We did about three truckloads last year of food and it was lined all the way down the wall of the dealership and this year we’d like to do five truckloads full of food,” Cornman said.

So even if you don’t adopt a pet during clear the shelter, you can at least play a small part in finding these animals a forever home.

“Fill the Titan” just kicked off today and you still have plenty of time to get down here and donate. Remember every little bit helps. They will be running this event all the way through August, “Clear the Shelters” will be on August 17 so make sure you get out and give these pets a forever home.