Nissan of WF officials host pet adoption events throughout August

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Folks with Nissan of Wichita Falls are hosting Texas Pit Crew Animal Rescue in an event to adopt out some dogs while serving up some free hamburgers and hot dogs.

The “Nissan Sales Event” is going on now, but even more special is their “Fill the Titan” event, where they’re accepting pet donations of all kinds to fill the inside and out of a Nissan titan truck, to be divided up among the many shelters and rescue centers in Wichita Falls. There are many things to enjoy at this event, such as snow cones, puppies, and free food. But organizers say the purpose of this event is to bring attention to an organization that places so many animals year-round and places many more during their collaborative event.

“We have Texas Pit Crew Rescue out here with tons of adorable dogs like this one right here. They have 70, around 70 dogs placed in foster homes all over the Wichita Falls area, and so we just wanna help bring awareness to that and see what we can do in the community to help them find good homes,” Nissan of Wichita Falls Visual Director Chris Cornman said.

Nissan of Wichita Falls will be hosting adoption drives all month long every Saturday from 11 a.m.—3 p.m.

The annual “Clear the Shelters” event is Saturday, Aug. 17, and both the Wichita Falls Animal Service Center and the Humane Society of Wichita County needs help to clear their shelters of their many furry friends.