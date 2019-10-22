NM coach caught stealing money from players

NEW MEXICO (NBC News) — Football players from Miyamura High School in Gallup, New Mexico caught the football coach stealing money out of the players’ lockers.

Miyamura’s head football coach, John Roanhaus, was charged with burglary and larceny.

Parents who had kids on the team said a lot of them were saving up for their homecoming tickets. When money kept going missing for weeks, the players began to point fingers at each other.

One player decided to try and catch the thief in the act by setting up a cellphone recording.

In the video, you can hear Coach Roanhaus ruffling through the lockers before he goes to another one. In the process, he nearly gets caught, and then appears to pretend to be on his phone.

Roanhaus will appear in court Wednesday for a preliminary examination.

