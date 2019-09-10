No Campaign speaks out on Texas Education Agency potentially nullifying WFISD Tax Ratification Election

1  of  3
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Members of the “No Campaign”, are speaking out after news the WFISD tax ratification election could be nullified because of overriding state law, resulting in less money for the district and lower tax rate reduction.

Wednesday, WFISD officials announced due to some language in House Bill 3 that has the Texas Education Agency telling Texas school districts they had to have a TRE in the strategic plan before Jan. 1, 2019. Since WFISD’s didn’t have it in their plans until March it could be nullified and may force the school district to find another way to help fund their long-range facility plan. Stein feels there are better options to fund that plan.

“We go downtown and we renovate old buildings,” Stein said. “We have 4A and 4B money. Millions of dollars are being spent on renovating old buildings. Buildings that are as old or older than our schools and that seems to be okay. If it’s good enough renovating old buildings downtown then these schools, which are as old or newer can also be renovated.”

Earlier this summer Stein spoke out against the tax ratification election saying it was a temporary fix and that nothing would prevent the board from later going back and increasing the interest and sinking rate again. Even if the TRE is nullified, because of House Bill 3 Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said taxpayers will still see a $.07 reduction in taxes.

The next work session over the long-range facility plan will be Thursday at 6 p.m.

