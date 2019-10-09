No indictment of bartender who served man before attack

News
Posted: / Updated:

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — A grand jury has declined to indict a bartender who served drinks to a man who later went to his estranged wife’s suburban Dallas home and fatally shot her and seven others.

The decision of the Collin County grand jury came late last month in the case against 27-year-old Lindsey Glass. She had been arrested in May and charged with a misdemeanor violation of “sale to certain persons.” The law prohibits the sale of alcohol to a “habitual drunkard or an intoxicated or insane person.”

Authorities say 32-year-old Spencer Hight in September 2017 already showed signs of intoxication at the Plano bar before leaving for the home of Meredith Hight and opening fire. Responding officers then shot and killed the man.

Glass tried to persuade Hight not to drive.

